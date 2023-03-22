LEWISBURG — Bids are coming in for the proposed Hufnagle Park rehabilitation project in Lewisburg.
During Tuesday night’s council meeting Borough Community Development and Grant Manager Shannon Berkery said that bids are being submitted. The bids for the project are due March 30.
A special council meeting has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, to award a bid for the project
Council approved three submissions from the Historic Architectural Review Board, including signs at 229 Market St. and 229-1/2 Market St. Council also approved a front stoop at a property at 113 S. Front St.
A resolution was approved to allow for a banner to be placed over Route 45
Council also approved a resolution for the placement of an additional banner over Market Street/Route 45 promoting the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department’s National Night Out, to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.
The borough will be placing various pieces of equipment, and other items, up for sale. Items include: A 2004 Bobcat S185 Skid Loader; a 2006 Hustler 4600 Mower; a 1999 Kubota Diesel Engine; a 1994 JDS Ind. Enclosed Trailer; a 2001 International Dump Truck; 12 metal refuse cans; 6 metal recycling cans; 4 wooden storage cabinets; and more than 10 mobile analog radios. Borough Manager William Lowthert said the items will be place on Municibid online government auctions.
Council approved a motion directing Solicitor Andrew Lyons to advertise an ordinance regulating the use of consumer fireworks within the borough. Once advertised the ordinance will be put to a vote at next month’s borough council meeting.
A traffic and parking ordinance — changing Pine Alley to White Pine Alley and establishing additional parking meter zones on the west side of North and South Sixth streets — was also approved.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
