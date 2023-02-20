LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) recently announced the opening of a new exhibit: STEM Play Workshops. This exhibit was made possible by a grant from the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) and the If/Then (If We Support Women in STEM, then she can change the world) Initiative.
“We are so excited for yet another way to engage with children and their families about STEM concepts,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “It is so important for young children, especially girls, to see all the career opportunities that are available and all the ways they can make a difference.”
The STEM Play Workshops include a scientist spotlight with a hands-on activity aimed at exploring the field of study of each spotlight in a friendly and digestible way for children and their families. Scientists featured include Jessica Esquivel, Jasmine Sadler, and Ana Maria Porras.
“This particular exhibit is especially engaging as it gives children the opportunity to engage in dramatic play and STEM-based activities that promote real-life innovation and exploration,” added Michelle Heintzelman, LCM Education and Special Events manager. “This objective directly aligns with our mission to inspire learning, imagination, and play through hands-on, enriching educational experiences.”
The exhibit was constructed and installed by students from SUN Area Technical Institute under the direction of Bryan Seward, Wood, Design and Technology Instructor at SUN Tech..
“Working with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on their new STEM workshop is very important to me because of the hands-on learning opportunities for younger children, as well as being a Lewisburg graduate,” said Seward. “At SUN Tech we provide similar hands-on experience for our students and were happy to build parts for the workshops as well as install them.”
The LCM recently became a member of ASTC, which is a membership organization of science engagement institutions that provide opportunities for lifelong learning about science and technology; connect science, technology, and society; engage diverse communities; and partner to tackle global and local challenges.
The museum also participates in ASTC’s Passport Program, which offers reciprocal free general admission benefits to other participating ASTC organizations’ members when they travel. The Museum is proud of its continued efforts to make STEM learning accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.