LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) recently announced the opening of a new exhibit: STEM Play Workshops. This exhibit was made possible by a grant from the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) and the If/Then (If We Support Women in STEM, then she can change the world) Initiative.

“We are so excited for yet another way to engage with children and their families about STEM concepts,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “It is so important for young children, especially girls, to see all the career opportunities that are available and all the ways they can make a difference.”

