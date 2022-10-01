Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.