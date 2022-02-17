SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Jersey Shore woman was killed Wednesday when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a commercial vehicle traveling westbound along I-80 in Columbia County.
The crash occurred at 9:09 a.m. Feb. 16 along I-80 in South Centre Township, Columbia County.
State Police at Bloomsburg reported Shannon L. Wynn, 49, was traveling west in a 2020 Volvo 140 series which crashed into the rear of a vehicle driven by Jordan J. Jodeci, 28, of Orlando, Fla. Wynn was belted and was declared dead at the scene by the Columbia County coroner. Jodeci was not injured.
Police noted the commercial vehicle had its hazard lights on as it ascended a section of the interstate at a slow rate of speed.
