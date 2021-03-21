SUNBURY — The 55th annual Sunbury YMCA Good Friday message will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, April 2, via Zoom.
The message will be presented by Father Michael Rothan, chaplain at Bucknell University.
Rothan attended 12 years of Catholic school in Lancaster County, after which he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Shippensburg University. He received a Pennsylvania certification in biology and chemistry from Millersville University.
After having taught in the public and the parochial school systems, he was accepted into the Program of Priestly Formation for the Diocese of Harrisburg. He attended St. Vincent Seminary, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy, a Master of Arts degree in sacred scripture, and a Master of Divinity degree.
He was ordained a diocesan priest, June 5, 2004, and has authored five books.
To access the April 2 message, visit https://zoom.us/j/94147198857?pwd=RnBrSzc2R1VrclIwRWxNdEJEM200dz09, using meeting ID 941-47 19-8857, and passcode 316814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.