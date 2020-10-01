MILTON — A portion of Route 642 (Mahoning Street) in Milton will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement.
On Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9, Mahoning Street will be closed between Route 1025 (Shakespeare Avenue) and Route 405 (Arch Street) while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. A detour using Arch Street, Route 254 and Route 147 will be in place.
Work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 9, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect delays in travel.
