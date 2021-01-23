LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg Area High School teacher recently had his first collection of poetry published.
"To Drown a Man," by Tyler J. Russell, was released in the fall by Unsolicited Press of Portland, Ore. It has been described as a chronicle of "the long gauntlet from a life of secrets to a life of intimacy."
Russell explained the work took over a decade to put together. It served to illustrate a number of personal themes.
"I think the idea of vulnerability and learning to relate to people (was) a very deep need I saw in my own life," Russell said. "Lo and behold that showed up, not exactly intentionally, in my writing."
Russell said learning lessons in life and dealing with "baggage" yielded a "beautiful and wonderful" collection of work
A teacher of English language arts to sophomore and junior classes, Russell said part of his job was explaining the art of crafting words into poetry to students who may say they don't "get it."
"I was really in the same boat," he recalled. "But I had a teacher, Susan Musgrave, and I use something I remember from her classroom all the time."
Musgrave said "a poem is like a room," Russell noted, adding every person may have their own unique reaction to that room.
"But their will be some commonalities that we can talk about too," Russell observed. "If you and I walk into a tiny closet, you may have a different experience of that closet. But we will both probably feel cramped. (Musgrave) encouraged us to look at poems that way."
A novel, "When Fire Splits the Sky," was also completed but a publication date has not been finalized. Russell described it as a thriller with psychological, apocalyptic, marital overtones.
It also involved a road trip.
"It is a mashup of a few different things," he said. "But the basic structure is that there is some kind of natural disaster and a husband and wife who are on the brink of splitting up find themselves stuck in a car together."
The couple, Russell said, negotiates the trouble in the outside world and their own pasts and current relationship. He said it is an extension of some of the ideas in his poetry but is more fast-paced.
If "When Fire Splits the Sky" sounds like a screenplay for a movie, he said that's because it is.
"It actually started as screenplay," Russell added. "It kind of moved backward from screenplay to book."
Russell said the screenplay has done OK in tests, and he would love to make sure more producers consider it for a project. But he has been focused on getting the words right for the novel in the last few years.
"When Fire Splits the Sky" is complete and currently in the hands of the publisher. Russell noted they would likely produce both an e-book and a conventional volume at the same time.
The publication date was still in flux in part because the coronavirus crisis has taken a toll on publishing schedules and other matters of the business.
Russell, from Montoursville and now living in Montgomery, has also had short fiction and essays published.
