MILTON — The Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been deemed in compliance with infection-control regulations, according to a report issued online this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
The report, dated Sept. 9, said an infection-control survey identified "no deficient practice" related to a complaint allegation.
"The facility was in compliance with... Requirements for Long Term Care Facilities infection control regulations and has implemented the CMS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended practices to prepare for COVID-10," the report said.
A separate report, dated Sept. 8, said the facility's emergency preparedness survey was also found to be in compliance.
In late September, the DOH released a lengthy August report which said the facility "failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19."
With a capacity of 138, many of the center's residents were moved to other facilities in early August due to the center's COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Oct. 14, the DOH confirmed that 106 residents and 56 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak. Thirty-five residents died after contracting COVID-19.
In the Oct. 14 report, the DOH noted that 67 residents were being cared for a the facility, an increase of 10 over the data reported two weeks earlier.
