MILTON — Two new businesses were welcomed to the Milton community Friday afternoon.
Yoshie’s Healing Hands, a massage therapy clinic, marked its grand opening at 115 S. Front St. Kraken Athletics and Strength Training, a crossfit gym, opened at 700 Hepburn St., suite 209.
“Yoshie and I have been kind of working together for years. She was a client of ours that started with a business startup basics training seminar back in 2019,” said Maureen Hauck, assistant director of Business Consulting at Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC). “And she did have her own mobile massage business up until the fall of 2022 when she started to look for a brick and mortar location.”
Yoshie Felix, of Yoshie’s Healing Hands, graduated from the McCann School of Business in Technology, and was drawn to Milton for its sense of community and ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.
“I see so many opportunities and so many new businesses coming up in this area. And I know a lot of people here, great people,” Felix said
Yoshie’s Healing Hands, which is by appointment only, will offer services such as Swedish massage, therapeutic deep tissue massage, trigger point therapy, cupping treatment and manual lymph drainage.
Kelcie and Jake Angstadt-Bennett also celebrated the opening of their new CrossFit gym, Kraken Athletics and Strength Training, which is located in Suite 209 of 700 Hepburn Street at The Shoe Factory.
The idea to open a CrossFit gym in Milton actually came to the Angstadt-Bennetts after another local CrossFit closed its doors.
“It was sort of a strike when the iron’s hot moment,” said Jake.
While CrossFit can sometimes carry the reputation of being an intimidating form of exercise, the owners of Kraken Athletics will offer classes and training geared toward all skill levels, including a free community class at 9 a.m. each Saturday.
“The greatest thing about CrossFit is that it does become a family, and we wanted to offer that to the people that wanted it,” said Kelcie.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
