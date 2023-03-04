MILTON — Two new businesses were welcomed to the Milton community Friday afternoon.

Yoshie’s Healing Hands, a massage therapy clinic, marked its grand opening at 115 S. Front St. Kraken Athletics and Strength Training, a crossfit gym, opened at 700 Hepburn St., suite 209.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

