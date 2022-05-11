LEWISBURG — Spring Festival, an annual gathering of artists, crafters, food trucks, performance artists and other vendors will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) West Field, North 15th Street, Lewisburg.
Shuttle van parking will be available at the Miller Center, south of the event site, with continuous service through the day.
Hand made items from nearly 100 vendors will be available. A complete list is posted at the C and K's Unique Creations Facebook page.
Among the attractions, Country Vale Alpacas will bring alpacas, Dr. Brad Grey will demonstrate blacksmithing and Gregg Peachey will bring chain saw sculptures.
Haven to Home, Mrs. T face painting, Scott The Balloon Guy making personal balloons, sand art, The Mud Club Kids with nature activities were also scheduled to attend.
Other children's activities will be offered by the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary and a performance by BVRA's Energy Gymnastics.
