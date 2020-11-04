LEWISBURG — The Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration reported voter turnout topped 73% on Election Day.
With all 27 precincts reporting, unofficial figures showed 19,425 total ballots cast in the county of 26,259 registered voters.
The turnout rate accounted for steady lines seen at many Union County precincts on Election Day. Among them, the Union County Courthouse, where a line stretched out the door and into the parking lot early in the day.
The Union Township Fire Company, the polling place for Union and Union Independent townships, had steady activity through the mid-afternoon with 15 to 20 minute waits reported. Morning waits were said be up to 45 minutes at the fire company in the Winfield area.
Precinct-by-precinct totals were not immediately available on the county website, nor were an indication of how many of the total ballots cast were mailed in.
The department reported Monday that about 7,000 mail-in ballots were sent out with about 6,000 returned.
Union County voters favored Republican Donald J. Trump over Democrat Joe Biden for president, 62% to 36%. The incumbent unofficially received 11,998 votes versus 7,006 for the challenger.
Republican nominees for attorney general and auditor general were similarly favored. Heather Heidelbaugh, Republican for attorney general, received 59.5% of the voter versus about 38% unofficially cast for Democrat Josh Shapiro.
Timothy Defoor, a Republican, received more than 63% of the vote for auditor general. Democrat Nina Ahmad received about 33% in the county. Similar figures were seen in the race for state treasurer in favor of Republican Stacy Garrity.
White Deer and Gregg townships, in the 84th State House District, favored Republican Joe Hamm over Democrat Amanda Waldman, 78% to 22% percent. Hamm led by similar percentages in Lycoming County.
Pennsylvania ballots postmarked Nov. 3 or before but arriving through the end of the week will have to be counted as per a state court decision. The Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear a fast-track appeal of that decision, but left open the option to take it up.
