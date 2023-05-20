Milton in Motion

From left, Karen Payne Woland, Tom Woland and Mo Woland Moser enjoy participating in Milton in Motion. 

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

MILTON — There are a lot of reasons to get outside and go for a walk, including fresh air, sunshine and exercise. But a little healthy competition tends to be a great motivator.

“I wanted to lose a bunch of weight, but when we started it and started logging laps, I really wanted to get in good enough shape to walk in the Harvest Festival 5K,” said Tom Woland, who was Milton in Motion’s first place winner both this year and the last.

