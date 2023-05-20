MILTON — There are a lot of reasons to get outside and go for a walk, including fresh air, sunshine and exercise. But a little healthy competition tends to be a great motivator.
“I wanted to lose a bunch of weight, but when we started it and started logging laps, I really wanted to get in good enough shape to walk in the Harvest Festival 5K,” said Tom Woland, who was Milton in Motion’s first place winner both this year and the last.
A program under TIME, The Improved Milton Experience, Milton in Motion offers prizes for those who walk, jog or run around either downtown Milton or Milton State Park between the months of May and October.
“You log your laps weekly on the Milton in Motion website,” said Woland.
“It’s the honors system,” added Karen Payne Woland.
Together, siblings Karen Payne Woland, Tom Woland and Mo Woland Moser all competed in the over 65 category, though there are also categories for 19-64, and under 18.
According to Tom, both Karen and Mo functioned as informal trainers, encouraging him to get out and walk when he had the chance. Between this year and the last, Karen and Mo have traded off taking second and third place.
“One of my favorite walks was the alleys around town. Instead of walking on the streets and the sidewalks, we just went from alley to alley to alley,” said Karen Payne Woland. “You get to see the backyards of houses you’ve passed your whole life.”
Milton in Motion also provided a chance to appreciate the history of the town.
“We all grew up at the end of town which is now all part of Conagra and it was an entire neighborhood of streets and many homes which are no longer there, so we always enjoyed walking in that area and trying to reminisce about whose house was where,” said Tom.
Even if you're not walking one of the courses downtown or through the state park, the mission of the program is just to get people outside and moving, perhaps even winning some prize money along the way.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.