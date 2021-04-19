SUNBURY — The Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association will be hosting the annual Youth Trout Derby Saturday, April 24, at the Long Center, 182 Houser Road, Sunbury. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with fishing starting at 9.
Fishing is open to youth ages 3 to 12. An adult must be present with youth younger than 10.
The first 250 registered youth will receive outdoor and fishing-related gifts.
VFW Post 1532 will join with the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association to hold a fishing day for U.S. military members and veterans from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Long Center.
Active duty personnel must show an identification.
For more information, visit littleshamokincreek-watershed.org.
