LEWISBURG — The “sport” of navigating through the woods was outlined Thursday for Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) day campers.
Outdoor Educator Morgan Costello explained “orienteering” takes the skill “of getting from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’” to a new level. Costello instructed campers in the use of maps and compasses, considered the basic tools of the trade.
Costello explained that using a printed map and may seem old fashioned compared to the modern Global Positioning System (GPS) or using maps on the internet. Campers concluded older methods may be handy if GPS or cell service is not avaiable in the woods or their batteries run out.
“What if your GPS tells us to go straight and turn right? But you go straight and turn right and there is a cliff edge or a pond or something you can’t walk through?” Costello asked campers. “Sometimes the GPS can lead us the wrong way. That’s why I think it is really cool to use maps and a compass.”
Campers made their own maps after paper and pencils were handed out. Costello said they could be maps of actual places near home, places far away or from the imagination of the person making it.
The “key” to a printed map was important, Costello added. She recommended including it because it could explain a little bit about the area and explain any symbols used.
For beginners, Costello recommended looking at any of dozens of online videos available on the topic. Maps, even of a known, local area, can give a person a better sense of direction in little-known territory.
Maps published by Purple Lizard were also circulated and recommended, in part for the way maps highlight interesting spots in Pennsylvania with its namesake lizard.
“What that symbolizes is that there is something really cool there,” Costello added. “But it doesn’t tell you what it is. It encourages you to go out in the woods and find out.”
Costello previously instructed camper in basics of wilderness safety. Skills included watching out for snakes, bears, how to dress appropriately and wilderness medicine.
Costello earned an undergraduate degree in outdoor recreational management from Lock Haven University and recently received a master’s degree outdoor environmental management from the State University of New York (SUNY) Cortland.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, added that primitive skills would be highlighted during day camp on Friday. Building a camp fire with a “bow drill,” flint or magnesium would be attempted by older campers. S’mores and pizza “mountain pies” would be cooked for lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.