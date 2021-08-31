MIFFLINBURG — Donations to a unique local food drive started to arrive early.
“Fill the Hearse” is being hosted at the The Roupp Funeral Home, where “drop and go” donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through Thursday, Sept. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at 8594 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) Mifflinburg.
Andre Roupp, owner and funeral director, said the drive’s objective is literally to “fill a hearse” with food donations. It got off to a good start with some donations before its official start.
The drive will benefit Hope’s Haven Food Pantry of Christ’s United Lutheran Church and the Union Snyder Community Action Agency Food Bank. Roup said the pastor of the church, also known as the “Four Bells Church,” always needs help with its food collections.
Roup added that Friday was not only a Free Coffee Friday at the Roupp Funeral Home but also National Food Bank Day. It would be a time to wrap up the week for donations and a time for conversation and coffee.
“Whether it is something fun or the football game coming up on Friday night,” Roupp said. “It doesn’t have to be talk about the funeral business.”
The DC Coffee and Tea Company will be supplying the coffee and baked goods. Donors will be eligible to win a one-pound package of medium roast coffee, a $10 DC Coffee and Tea gift card and a Roupp Funeral Home mug.
National Food Bank Day, traditionally observed on the first Friday in September, also marks the start of Hunger Action Month.
