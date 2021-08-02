SHAMOKIN — Luzerne County Community College will offer credit courses for the fall semester in Northumberland County.
Students can register for courses at the Northumberland Regional Higher Education Center, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin.
Courses scheduled to be offered at the Northumberland Center include biology, business, chemistry, English, health and physical education, history, sociology, psychology, Spanish, speech, early childhood education, art appreciation, criminal justice, first year experience, computer information systems, math, nursing, philosophy, political science, reading and study skills.
Both day and evening classes are offered. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 30.
For more information, call the LCCC Northumberland Center at 570-740-0290 or 800-377-LCCC, ext. 7290, or email llaniewski@luzerne.edu.
