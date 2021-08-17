Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Aug. 15: Traffic warning, 12:42 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; complaint, 1:42 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 7:36 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:14 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:41 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic stop, 10:31 a.m., Westbranch Highway; parking complaint, 10:51 a.m., North Third Street; burglar alarm, 11:06 a.m., Glencoe Road, East Buffalo Township; information, 12:29 p.m., South Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 1:19 p.m., St. Anthony at North Second streets; traffic warning, 1:52 p.m., North Fourth at Market streets; traffic arrest, 7:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; police information, 8:01 p.m., White Pine Alley and South Fourth Street; complaint, 11:10 p.m., West Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 11:34 p.m., Sterling Drive, East Buffalo Township.
• Aug. 14: Assist police agency, 12:35 a.m., Robert Miller Drive; traffic arrest, 7:33 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; phone call request, 8:24 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic warning, 9:08 a.m., Market and North Second streets; intoxicated person, 2:04 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic complaint, 2:10 p.m., Route 15, Gregg Township; property issue, 2:12 p.m., Route 15 and St. Mary Street; police information, 4:55 p.m., Matlack Avenue; traffic arrest, 5:40 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:01 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic complaint, 8:03 p.m., Buffalo at Fairground roads; traffic warning, 8:21 p.m., West Market and North 10th streets; suspicious vehicle, 10:15 p.m., North 15th and St. Mary streets; assist fire agency, 11:50 p.m., Ikeler Street.
• Aug. 13: Suspicious person, 12:51 a.m., Westbranch Highway; alarm, 2:54 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 4:56 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; reckless operation, 5:48 a.m., Old Turnpike at Fairfield roads; traffic warning, 7:47 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; fraud, 8:58 a.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 9:05 a.m., Westbranch Highway; disabled vehicle, 12:14 p.m., South Third Street; parking complaint, 1:26 p.m., North Third Street; motor vehicle violation, 9:44 p.m., Westbranch Highway; suspicious circumstance, 10:46 p.m., Cambridge Lane.
State Police at Selinsgrove Hit and run
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash reported at 2:11 a.m. Aug. 15 at 1954 Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
A Jeep Cherokee was allegedly headed west when it left the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, then fled the scene.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
MONTOURSVILLE — A Philadelphia man was allegedly found to be driving while impaired following a traffic stop at 12:52 p.m. Aug. 12 along I-180 east, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
The unnamed man was traveling in a 2012 Kia Optima, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two persons escaped injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:04 p.m. Aug. 9 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Michael C. Morrone, 54, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it went through a left turn-only lane and struck the rear of a 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by Thomas J. Lupp, 59, of Pittsburgh. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Morrone will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WOLF TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Muncy woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 7:29 p.m. Aug. 13 along Clarkstown Road, south of Country Lane, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Dylan K. Spring was traveling north when it went off the roadway in a left curve and over an embankment, police noted. Spring was belted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a truck towing a trailer jackknifed at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 15 along Route 15 south, south of the Cogan House exit, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Floyd W. Werner, 73, of Gaines, was traveling south in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado which was towing a trailer. The two jackknifed, which caused the trailer to overturn, police noted. Werner and passenger Karen A. Werner, 62, of Gaines, were belted and no one was injured.
PFA violation
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Millville man was arrested, arraigned and committed to Lycoming County Prison following an alleged incident at 9:03 p.m. Aug. 12 along Gardner Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
The man allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 39-year-old Muncy woman.
Burglary
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Force was used to gain access to the home of a 56-year-old Williamsport man and $600 was taken, police reported.
The alleged burglary was reported between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 8:02 a.m. Aug. 13 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A Carbondale man allegedly borrowed the vehicle of a 70-year-old Ralston woman, then refused to return it.
Samuel Herbe, 24, was charged after he allegedly took the 2012 Ford Focus. Police said the vehicle was later located.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man allegedly threw a rock through the rear windshield of a 2017 Dodge Caravan belonging to a 40-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged actions of the 41-year-old man caused $376 in damages.
Theft
WATSON TOWNSHIP — A Cub Cadet LS 28 log splitter valued at $1,600 was stolen from the property of a Jersey Shore man, police reported.
The alleged theft happened between 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 5 p.m. Aug. 11 along Route 973 westbound, Watson Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man allegedly attempted to pay for a lager using coins from a Sheetz for Kids donation container.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 11 at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Darryl Beck, 35, was cited after he allegedly attempted to purchase the $1.29 Natty Daddy lager with the coins.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits by using the personal information of a 43-year-old Jersey Shore woman, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 9 a.m. July 8 along Route 44 south, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A key ring with a Dodge Ram key fob, several other keys and a small multi-tool set of keychain pliers was located along Fairview Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin woman was charged after she allegedly refused chemical testing following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2004 Hyundai Elantra driven by Sara Healey, 26, was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation. Healey was suspected of driving under the influence, police noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury following a motorcycle crash at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 14 along Route 225, south of Hooflander Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Ronald D. Stalcoskie, 74, was turning left onto Route 225 on a 2000 Harley-Davidson Deuce when the motorcycle went out of control, left the roadway and struck a guide rail. Stalcoskie was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
RUSH TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Danville woman escaped injury when her car failed to take a left curve, left the roadway, struck a tree and got stuck in a pond.
The crash occurred at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 14 along Center Road, north of Rushtown Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Jade M. Winstead was traveling in a 2003 Ford ZX2, police noted, at the time of the crash. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Loitering/prowling at night
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Trevorton man was charged after allegedly being caught on video attempting to gain access to numerous vehicles in the area.
Troopers said the incidents occurred at 1:38 a.m. July 21 along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. Troopers responded to a report of an individual walking along the street and shining a flashlight into vehicles. Daniel Sanchez allegedly sat in the vehicle of a 20-year-old Trevorton man and went through the glove box before being confronted, at which time he fled, police reported.
Sanchez will be cited with loitering and prowling at nighttime, police noted.
Harassment
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Sunbury woman was arrested following an alleged incident involving a 43-year-old Sunbury woman.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. Aug. 10 and 7 a.m. Aug. 13 along Island Boulevard, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN — Following a traffic stop, a driver and passenger were discovered to have warrants and one was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, troopers reported.
A 2002 Ford was stopped at 4:33 a.m. Aug. 15 along East Independence and North Rock streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County, troopers noted. Both males were transported to Northumberland County Jail, it was noted.
