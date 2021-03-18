EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Township Planning Commission members on Wednesday evening recommended a plan for a Bucknell University solar power facility.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors will now be presented the plan with the commission’s recommendation. There were no dissenting votes among commission members though a university employee on the commission, Christine Buffington, abstained.
Public comment before the vote included university staff, both of whom offered endorsements of the solar array.
Ken Field, a biology professor, said the about 10% of electric power needed in a typical year at the university has to be purchased on the open market.
“Most of that electricity is produced by fossil fuels or nuclear,” said Field. “This project will help us take a small percentage of that, not even the entire 10%, but take some of that and produce it locally.”
Field, who noted participation in sustainability projects, said the solar project will help the university meet longer-term sustainability goals.
Victor Ugo, director of campus sustainability, said the project was environmentally sound and would prove beneficial to the university and the local community. He was confident its design would be a good illustration of sustainability for students of the topic.
Ugo later noted that a university cogeneration plant has a fixed capacity which could be eased by the power generated by solar generation.
The solar plant will be fenced in on a raised piece of on-campus land near the Art Barn and golf club. Sketches were presented at a December commission meeting.
Makenzie Stover, EBT planning and zoning officer, reviewed the plans and noted operator contacts would be on file. A contingency plan was also approved by Chief Jamie Blount of the William Cameron Engine Company.
Stover noted that Citizens’ Electric, the local utility has given its conditional approval. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has 20 days to add its approval to the plan.
The solar facility would be for accessory use, or to offset power from commercial electric sources. Power would not be sold to other users or back to the electric grid.
Waivers were granted and conditions of approval were noted.
Conditions included an improvement guarantee, completion of a signature block and approval of the Union County planning director. A waiver of a stormwater ordinance, in line with state guidance for solar facilities, was also approved.
A prior plan for a solar facility adjacent to the university’s golf driving range was withdrawn after public skepticism over glare off the solar panels, its general appearance and location.
