WATSONTOWN — There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 reported at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in data released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
According to the data, 97 residents of the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of an outbreak at the Watsontown center in late November. Twenty-three residents have died after contracting the virus.
In addition, the report notes that 66 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility has a capacity of 125 residents, with 78 currently residing there.
At the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the capacity is listed at 138, with 75 residents currently staying there. No other data was available in the weekly report.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, 64 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents of Nottingham Village in Northumberland. Twenty deaths have been reported.
In addition, 39 Nottingham Village staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The facility has a capacity of 121 residents, with 67 currently residing there.
At Mountain View Manor in Coal Township, 178 resident cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths have been reported. In addition, 95 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Mountain View Manor has a capacity of 271 residents, with 131 currently residing there.
In Union County, 16 cases of COVID-19 are reported among residents of Rolling Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Millmont. The site notes that between one and four deaths from COVID-19 have occurred.
In addition, 12 staff members of the Union County facility are listed as testing positive for COVID-19. Rolling Hills has a capacity of 57 residents, with 51 currently residing there.
The site lists no COVID-19 data as being available for RiverWoods, Lewisburg. The facility has a capacity of 226 residents, with 103 currently residing there.
No cases of COVID-19 are reported at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
