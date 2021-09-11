MILTON — Looking through a scrapbook filled with photos from 20 years ago, Greg Solomon paused as he came across the image of individuals saluting as firefighters in the distance prepared to walk up a 460-foot-long ramp situated at Ground Zero.
"Every time you see this, it makes you stop and think about it," said Solomon, plant superintendent at Acrow Bridge-Milton Steel Company.
Brad Reynolds, the company's shop clerk, said although it wasn't clear in the photo, the firefighters were most likely carrying the body of a fellow first responder who lost their life in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.
The 30-foot wide ramp, or bridge, was delivered to Ground Zero from Acrow Bridge in New Jersey as responders continued to sift through the rubble in the weeks following the attack.
"Acrow, we are the sole manufacturer of the Acrow bridge," Solomon said.
At the time of the attack, he noted that Acrow Bridge did not yet own Milton Steel.
In January 2002, Solomon and Reynolds said Milton Steel was tasked with making specialty components to connect the bridge to steel supports provided by their company for the bridge.
Reynolds noted the steel lining the sides of the bridge came from Milton as well.
The two said the specialty components were needed to be manufactured due to the unique angle at which the bridge had to be placed in order to allow recovery workers to reach an area known as "the pit" at Ground Zero.
It was constructed to allow trucks to climb in and out of the seven-story pit at Ground Zero.
"That (bridge) had to go into the debris of the South Tower, where a lot of the firefighters had lost their lives when the tower collapsed," Reynolds said.
In the weeks following the attack, Solomon said officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey visited Milton Steel with Acrow Bridge representatives to see if the company could readily produce the special components needed to secure the bridge in place as recovery efforts continued.
"The custom steel members (to secure the bridge in place) were made in 11 days," Solomon said. "The custom pieces were fabricated (in Milton) and shipped to New York City."
Reynolds said two or three trucks were used to ship 80,000 pounds of steel products from Milton to Ground Zero.
As he watched the news on Sept. 11, 2001, Solomon didn't realize at the time Milton Steel would play a part in recovering from the tragedy.
"We never dreamed in any way that we would be able to help," he said.
The bridge was prominently featured in national news coverage of the recovery efforts.
According to a Standard-Journal article from the time, installation of the bridge at Ground Zero took one month to complete.
Solomon said the recovery efforts lasted nine months.
Reynolds was able to visit Ground Zero as the bridge was in place and the recovery efforts continued.
"It was moving to be able to be there and see everything," he said.
Although somber in reflecting on the reasons the specialty components needed to be manufactured, Solomon said Milton Steel employees took pride in the role they played.
The company operated 24 hours per day to make the components. Approximately 50 employees were involved.
"Every single employee, they felt it was bigger than a project, it was more than a bridge," Solomon said. "It's something we're very proud of.
"There was unity here with all of the employees volunteering to work overtime," he continued. "We could help ease the pain. In our own way, we got an opportunity to help."
In May 2003, Solomon and Reynolds noted that members of the New York City Fire Department and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey visited Milton Steel to thank employees for their efforts.
Like the company's work in assembling the bridge components, the two will also always remember the visit by those from New York City.
"A lot of (the visitors) were having serious health issues from what they were exposed to, the toxins at Ground Zero," Solomon said. "It was moving to hear their stories."
Contained within a scrap book of various Milton Steel projects are photos and newspaper articles from the company's work on the steel use at Ground Zero.
Reynolds and Solomon both said they occasionally look through the book, and reflect on the company's assistance with the recovery efforts.
In addition to the 460-foot-long bridge, Reynolds noted the company also provided a smaller bridge which was also used at Ground Zero during the recovery efforts.
While the bridge long bridge remained in place as reconstruction of the World Trade Center complex started, Reynolds said all of the steel from Acrow Bridge-Milton Steel Company used at Ground Zero has since been repurposed for other uses within the industry.
