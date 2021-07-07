WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has added to its leadership team with the appointment of two assistant deans for the School of Engineering Technologies.
Kathleen D. Chesmel heads the school’s Materials Science and Engineering Technologies Division, and Ellyn A. Lester is doing the same for the Construction and Architectural Technologies Division.
Chesmel oversees all plastics, welding, civil and surveying, and manufacturing majors. Most recently, she was an adjunct professor teaching graduate courses at Immaculata University, an educational and professional development consultant, and director of the Make-it-Matter Materials Science Camp at Penn State.
From 2002-2018, Chesmel was a science teacher at New Egypt High School in Plumsted, N.J., where she received the 2011 Princeton University Prize for Distinguished Secondary School Teaching.
Her industry experience includes senior director of product development at Ortec International and manager of biomaterials at Therics Inc. Chesmel has presented at several seminars and workshops, been published in peer-reviewed journals and is the co-inventor of two U.S. patents.
She holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton.
As assistant dean of architectural and construction technologies, Lester is responsible for all architecture, building construction, construction management and HVAC majors. She comes to Penn College from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J., where she was the associate chair of graduate studies for the Civil, Environmental and Ocean Engineering Department and chair of built environment programs. The National Association of Women in Construction honored Lester in 2020 with its Carol A. Kueker Construction Education Visionary Award.
Prior to Stevens, Lester was director of career services and adjunct faculty at NewSchool of Architecture and Design.
Lester is completing a doctorate from the University of Salford (England), focusing on the built environment. She holds a master’s degree in architecture and a bachelor’s degree in journalism, both from the University of Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.