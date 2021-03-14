State Police At Milton Terroristic threats
WHITE DER TOWNHSIP — A Marysville man did not want to pursue charges after a fiearm was allegedly brandished during a road rage incident at 5:39 p.m. March 11 along Route 15 north, White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A resident of White Deer Run Treatment Center allegedly caused $1,000 in damages at the facility at 7:37 p.m. March 11.
Zachary Garcia, 30, of Castletown, N.Y., has been charged related to the damage of a glass door at the center, located at 360 White Deer Run Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft of vehicle parts
HARTLETON — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford Windstar, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 5 p.m. March 2 and noon March 6 along Millmont Road, Hartleton, Union County. The vehicle belongs to a 67-year-old Millmont man and damages are estimated at $100.
State Police At Stonington Scattering rubbish
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Shamokin man reported someone had been throwing garbage onto his property for a month or more.
The alleged incidents occurred between noon Feb. 1 and 8 a.m. March 7 along Bates Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
The alleged victim reported finding mail with several names linked to a Shamokin address. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Runaway
RUSH TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Danville boy ran away at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 from his registered address along Logan Run Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
The boy returned home on March 9, troopers noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash at 5:11 p.m. March 11 along Route 522 at University Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Joseph J. Schuhl, 66, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north in a 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it stopped at University Avenue and Route 522, then proceeded into the intersection and struck a southbound 2020 Lincoln-Continental Aviator driven by Rachael E. Longacre, 28, of Selinsgrove, and a stationary 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ross K. Smoker, 58, of Selinsgrove, police noted. All drivers and passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Schuhl will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
PENN TOWNSHIP — A child sustained a possible injury following a two-vehicle crash at 2:02 p.m. March 9 along Route 522 north in front of Selinsgrove Center, Penn Township Snyder County.
Troopers said Kristen M. Borich, 30, of Middleburg, was traveling north in a 2009 Dodge Caravan when it struck the rear of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Brittney M. Frye, 30, of Middleburg. Troopers said the child was to be transported privately to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for evaluation.
Borich will be cited with operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:36 p.m. March 10 along North Susquehanna Trail at Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2008 Volkswagen Passat driven by Daelyn R. Florentino, 43, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it attempted a left turn onto Nina Drive and struck a 2005 Volvo S40 driven by Dominick R. Simone, 18, of Winfield, troopers noted. A passenger in the Volvo, Marcus J. Sagan, 19, of Lewisburg, sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused medical transport, police noted. All were belted.
Florentino will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash along Route 15 south, east of Line Road No. 2, Monroe Township, Snyer County.
An unnamed person was traveling south in the left lane when it overtook a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Elizabeth H. Clark, 19, of Beaver Springs and sideswiped the Chevrolet, police noted. The unknown Chevrolet then fled the scene, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 9:55 p.m. March 10 along Centerville Street at Raspberry Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
A 2014 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Curvin W. Martin, 48, of Middleburg, was traveling south when it failed to take a left curve, struck a curb and landscape rock, continued south and hit two mailboxes when the wheel assembly became detached, troopers reported. Damage to the front yards at three residential properties was reported.
Martin and his passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills man escaped injury when his 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 6:51 p.m. March 10 along Fremont Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Kyle A. Sierer, 34, was traveling south when he became distracted by his dog in the car. Sierer was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No significant injuries were reported following a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles at 11:04 a.m. March 7 along Route 11 south, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Ryan F. Dasilva, 31, of Virginia Beach, Va., was traveling south in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder at a high rate of speed when it veered in front of a southbound 2008 Dodge Charger driven by Ronald L. Sees Jr., 54, of Freeburg. Troopers said the Pathfinder then came to a complete stop and the Dodge struck it from behind. The Pathfinder then fled the scene, police noted.
Dasilva will be cited with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man is accused of grabbing and pushing a woman at 9:10 a.m. March 12 at 60 Renninger School Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Tyler Scott Jones, 25, was cited as he allegedly grabbed and pushed the woman as she attempted to gather belongings.
Disorderly conduct
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was cited after he allegedly drove into the parking lot at Dunkin’ Donuts and began yelling at a 19-year-old Middleburg woman while using obscene language.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:51 p.m. March 11 along East Main Street, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
WOLF TOWNSHIP — An 85-year-old Muncy man was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, following a one-vehicle crash at 6:54 p.m. March 8 along Route 118, east of Clarkstown Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Paul D. Schultz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle went across the roadway, left the north side of the roadway, struck a guide rail, went over the guide rail and down an embankment, where it overturned onto its passenger side. Shultz was belted and was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
