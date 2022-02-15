LEWISBURG — Water fowl in an East Buffalo Township (EBT) park could soon be on the way out.
Supervisors learned Monday evening that a biologist from the National Wildlife Disease Program, a division of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), recently used a net to capture more than 100 ducks from the pond area of the EBT park on Fairground Road.
Township Manager Jolene Helwig told supervisors that Kyle Van Why, listed online as a USDA wildlife biologist, intended to test and tag the captured birds. They would then be taken away and monitored to see how far they go and if they come back.
Helwig said the USDA believes an average of about 170 ducks, mostly mallards, were usually at the park. Citizens apparently feed the ducks which renders them less able to fend for themselves in the wild. Helwig said the USDA sought to remove all ducks from the park but there will be time for the township time to mull it over.
Action by supervisors was not necessary Monday night. Helwig suggested supervisors look at the remaining ducks and determine complete removal was desired. She said the USDA would return next year.
Township crews have apparently started tree trimming on a number of rural roadways in order to keep trees away from utility lines or from obscuring signs. Helwig said the EBT office was already getting calls about the annual work which began with a slight break in the weather. Helwig said supervisors may soon also get calls but the township was within its rights to take the action.
Daniel Greene, recently elected as EBT tax collector, was acknowledged by supervisors and designated to collect real estate taxes. The tax collector will have an office in the EBT municipal building at no charge retroactive from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2026.
The resolution included authorization to impose a $25 fee for each certification of tax payment, a $35 fee for returned checks, $5 for an uncertified copy of a tax bill and a $2 fee per mobile home.
Supervisors approved an amendment to a zoning ordinance which will permit adding small wireless devices to utility poles. The signal boosters are meant to improve service and are permitted in each zoning district. The annual fee would be about $270 in addition to an application fee.
