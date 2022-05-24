WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Area Fire Department carnival will be held June 13-18 in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The entertainment schedule includes: R.A.T.L. band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 13; Lite Switch, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14; One80 Band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15; Old School Music Band, 6:30 to 98:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16; G.C. and Company Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 17; and Lucky Afternoon, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Rides will be provided by Garbrick Amusements. A horseshoe tournament is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, with a cornhole tournament to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
