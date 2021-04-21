DANVILLE — Two Service 1st Federal Credit Union employees recently completed the Enhanced Financial Counseling Certification Program (FiCEP) through the CrossState Credit Union Foundation.
Missy Thomas, assistant market manager at the Service 1st Bloomsburg Office, and Tina Cupp, assistant market manager at the Service 1st Loyalsock Office earned their Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation by completing the program.
The FiCEP program provides credit union professionals with the skills they need to help members achieve their financial goals.
This was the fourth group of Service 1st professionals to attend this program. To date, 21 Service 1st team members have earned their CCUFC designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.