MILTON — As inflation continues to rear its head and gas prices spike higher and higher, Americans across the nation are trying their best to cope with rising costs of living.
According to a press release by AAA, gas prices in the Susquehanna River Valley climbed an average of 21 cents last week, reaching an average price of $4.931 per gallon. In Milton, pump prices now average $5.035 per gallon, while Lewisburg sits at $4.859 and Mifflinburg at $4.866. Last week saw an average national price increase of 25 cents.
Since August, the press release said, the price of oil has nearly doubled to $120 a barrel. In just one month, average gas prices have risen 59 cents nationally, a sharp increase that leaves prices at the pump $1.81 higher than this time last year.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said local business owners and employees are feeling the squeeze as commerce in the area faces the ill effects of inflation.
“There just doesn’t seem to be an end in sight,” said Aikey. “It’s not just the businesses but the employees too.”
Employees struggling with commuting costs may simply opt not to use their free time to participate in the local economy if it means draining their gas tanks, she said.
“It’s a full effect. We want folks to go out and support businesses on the weekends, but employees are having to stop and consider whether they can afford to make the extra travel,” Aikey continued.
Businesses across the board are also feeling the effect, especially ones where fuel is a key part of their operating costs.
“If you think about businesses like lawn care and things like that, those folks make contracts before the increase in prices, those people might be losing money now,” Aikey said. “They have a lot of business, but what they bid on it and what they’re paid now is not worth it.”
Keith Foust, president of Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company, said his business has seen a 25% increase in its monthly fuel costs since the beginning of the year, from around $9,000 a month to $12,000. Since 2019, the company’s fuel costs have increased a total of 40%, and Foust said he expects that number to hit 50% by the end of the summer.
“We have some sales vehicles, we have some delivery vehicles and then we have our fire suppression service vehicles,” Foust said, a fleet which totals 23 trucks. “We’re trying to keep our tanks filled on a daily basis, trying to keep them topped off since gas prices are so unstable.”
Foust said the company’s dispatch system helps ensure travel routes are planned efficiently, but fuel service fees have needed to be added to help offset costs.
“We already have a mobile fee, but we had to add a fuel service fee on top of that,” he said. “We have a minimum of $5 for short-range and then it goes up to another $35 depending on how far we go. That may have to increase too because of rising gas prices.”
Foust said a similar tact was taken in 2008 in response to inflationary prices and the fee was removed once prices began to drop. However, Foust is doubtful that the country will see such a pullback this time.
“The outlook of this to me is not good, it’s just very difficult. It’s not that we want to do it, it’s that we have to do it.”
Andrew Miller, executive director at the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, was more optimistic in his assessment of the situation.
“People are always worried about (inflation), and as a tourist agency, what this brings to mind is when the Great Recession hit in 2008 and 2009 we saw very similar concerns,” Miller said. “We knew what was going to happen was that people were going to shift their vacation habits. That’s when you saw the term ‘staycation’ coined.”
When faced with rising prices, especially gas, Miller said people tend not to cancel their vacation plans entirely, but instead plan shorter, more local trips, rather than longer, more distant getaways. In addition, less money spent on travel and overnight accommodations usually translates to more money spent shopping at local businesses.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that even though it’s unpleasant for all, there’s a lot of stuff to do here, it’s not costly, it’s affordable,” he said.
Miller added that campgrounds and outdoor recreation businesses tend to do really well when people are concerned about the price of vacations. In the surrounding area, he said, most campgrounds are fully booked, and local hotels are also seeing very few cancellations.
“What we’re seeing is this pattern where people are shifting, it’s almost like because of the last two years, there’s this fervor that ‘you’re not going to take this vacation away from me,’” he said.
“People are going to be more efficient and smarter but they’re still going to do it,” Miller continued. “Our area fits that bill of being affordable and easy to get to.”
