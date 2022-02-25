LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners were thanked Tuesday for their role in progress toward resolving a long-standing dispute over certain services for Agency on Aging clients.
Holly Kyle, executive director Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging (USAAA), told commissioners that they were negotiating with the state Department of Human Services (DHS).
At issue was a DHS plan to negotiate with Maximus US Services, a provider of client assessment services. Kyle has maintained awarding a contract to the company would nullify the local agency’s ability to help seniors and people with disabilities with enrollment.
"Basically what this would be a 'carve out' of the duties that Maximus now has and the areas DHS wanted to continue to move forward," Kyle told commissioners. "The Area Agencies on Aging would be a carve out of that. We are at the table hoping in a week or two to have an in-person sit-down with someone from DHS to see how we may make this work."
In case negotiations do not work out, Kyle said the matter has been filed with Commonwealth Court. Resolving the dispute once and for all was important for the integrity of aging services, said Kyle who noted she signed the affidavit and may be testifying.
Kyle is board president of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging and had previously asked commissioners for letters of support. Thanks were also extended to local legislative representatives and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
