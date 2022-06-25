COGAN STATION — At 100 years old, Charles L. Harris said he was still shoveling snow off his drive and mowing his lawn up until a year ago. The World War II veteran and newly made centenarian, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, credits his long life to his devotion to the Lord and abstention from cigarettes and alcohol.
Born in Harrisburg in 1922, Harris moved to Milton when he was 9 months old, where he lived for much of his life. Harris began working at the Chef Boyardee factory before enlisting in the United States Army Quartermaster Corps. Harris served as a Private first class during World War II and was stationed in Belgium, France, and England from 1941 until the end of 1943.
While he was in the service, his brother was killed in a motorcycle accident. Harris recalled receiving a telegram informing him of the passing and he was able to return home from overseas for the funeral, before being sent back to Europe until the end of his service.
After leaving the military, Harris returned to Milton, where he continued to work at the Chef Boyardee factory for six years, living with his mother who he cared for until her death. Harris said afterwards he worked a variety of odd jobs throughout the years, at points shining shoes and working at a car lot.
After he married his wife Jenny, the two moved to a home outside of Montgomery. Harris worked at the E. Keeler Company in Williamsport for 18 years until his retirement in 1987.
After his wife's passing in 1998, Harris moved to Cogan Station, where he has lived since. Harris said he is still very independent, living by himself and still shopping, cooking, maintaining his property and occasionally driving. His children often have to convince him to let them help out, he added.
Harris plays guitar, and used to perform as part of the Harris Family band alongside Jenny and his daughter, Diantha Frank. The family would give free performances of gospel music at churches and nursing homes.
Harris also enjoys camping and the outdoors, and recalled fondly a family trip to the Grand Canyon.
"Went camping all the time, for quite a while as a family," he said. "We had a very nice time out at the Grand Canyon, stopping at various sites around the area. I really enjoyed that."
On Friday night, Harris celebrated with a party at the Watson Inn surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Harris has two surviving children, Diantha Frank and Alonzo Harris, as well as four stepchildren, Carol Day, Azel Benfer, Willie Thomas and Mark Thomas. When asked how many grandchildren he had, Harris only chuckled, "A lot!"
"I've walked with the lord my entire and give all the credit to God for my longevity. Not smoking, not drinking and 100 percent the Lord," said Harris, who attended the Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown. "I'm proud of the life I've lived and the way my mom raised me."
