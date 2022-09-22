State Police at Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Multiple charges have been filed against two men as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 13 at Fort Titzell Road and Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Neal Lilley, 26, of Montgomery, has been charged with driving under the influence and related offenses. Hunter Williamson, 24, of Milton, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said Lilley showed signs of impairment, while Williamson was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Berwick man sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 11:37 p.m. Sept. 15 along Interstate 80, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2001 Kenworth Northwest T80 driven by Richard Gipe, of Berwick, rear ended a 2016 Peterbilt 587 driven by Jean Sindambiwe, 38, of Centerville, as the trucks were traveling along the highway.
Gipe sustained a suspected serious injury, while troopers reported Sindambiwe sustained a possible injury. Gipe was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Two-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 11:18 p.m. Sept. 17 along Pleasant Grove Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1993 Mazda driven by Jesse Yount, 18 of New Berlin, lost control and struck an embankment.
Hit and run
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:47 a.m. Sept. 20 along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
At a stop sign, troopers said a Dodge Ram 1500 backed into a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jeff Record, 56, of Orangeville. The Dodge then fled the scene.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Elicia Bennett, 32, of New Columbia, has been cited after troopers said she made threatening phone calls to a 42-year-old New Columbia woman.
The incident occurred at 7:19 p.m. Sept. 15 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — Rick Waugaman, 35, of Milton, has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 41-year-old Watsontown woman.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Main and Adam streets, Turbotville.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 20 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Express driven by Claude Hills, 70, of Dade City, Fla., attempted to cross the roadway and struck a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Ann Zimmerman, 66, of Selinsgrove.
Hills was cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway. Zimmerman sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers reported.
Two-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHI — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 along Centerville Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford C-Max driven by Paul Benfer, 74, of Mifflinburg, was unable to stop at a traffic light and struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Stephanie Trojan, 37, of Middleburg.
Benfer was cited with following too closely.
Risking a catastrophe
SHAMOKIN DAM — Scott Nace, 29, of Shamokin Dam, was charged after troopers said he fired a gun into a structure occupied by two people.
The alleged incident occurred between 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and 3:39 a.m. Sept. 17 at 108 Ninth Ave., Shamokin Dam.
Drug possession
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding Zachary Brittain, 19, of Mount Pleasant Mills, in possession of drugs, during a traffic stop conducted at 9:03 p.m. Sept. 16 at Ridge and Stage roads, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Middleburg woman reported someone breaking into her home and stealing $6.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 11 p.m. Sept. 9 and 6 a.m. Sept. 10 along Starlight Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Susquehanna Valley Golf Club, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of a Yamaha golf cart, valued at $1,000.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 a.m. Sept. 8 at 1 Country Club Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Dog law violation
FREEBURG — Charles Lapenta, 60, of Freeburg, was cited after troopers said his dog was unleashed, ran off of his property and attacked a dog being walked by Jeffrey Freed, 63, of Middleburg.
The incident occurred at 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at 3 New Market St., Freeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.