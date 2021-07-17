LEWISBURG — Chalk artists were wise to start their work early Friday along Market Street for the Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival.
In fact, dozens of children and adults did just that as an afternoon thundershower loomed. Among them, Kasey Uther of Williamsport who was working on a fantasy-influenced bird. Sister Ramsey Uther recreated a yellow Sponge Bob, a cartoon favorite.
Colleen Walsh, the festival's featured artist for 2021, credited Connie Timm of the Lewisburg Arts Council for helping advance a career in graphic arts through an internship. Walsh, from Mifflinburg, attended SUN Area Career and Technology Institute followed by Pittsburgh Technical College.
Walsh's design of koi fish near the Lewisburg Post Office building was symbolic of an ideal in view of the troubles many people have faced in the last two years.
"It's not just the pandemic," Walsh observed. "It is also because of a lot of personal life things. The fish are supposed to signify 'going with the flow.' Sometimes when everything is about to hit you, there's not much you can do to avoid it or step aside."
Walsh concluded learning to flow with life, like koi seem to in a typical pond, things may even seem more colorful or brighter.
