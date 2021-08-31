Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg
Activity report
• Friday: Traffic stop, 12:37 a.m., Market at Sixth Street; assist public, 1:04 a.m., St. Catherine Street; complaint, 5:23 a.m., St. Mary Street; traffic arrest, 7:26 a.m., West Market Street School Zone; theft, 7:42 a.m., North 10th Street; traffic warning, 8:04 a.m., West Market Street School Zone; traffic arrest, 8:18 a.m., West Market Street School Zone; missing person, 9:08 a.m., Jean Boulevard; littering, 9:55 a.m., Fairground Road; assist other agency, 12:07 p.m., St. George Street; information, 12:40 p.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 1:40 p.m., St. Mary at South 15th streets; welfare check, 6:09 p.m., North 10th Street; criminal mischief, 7:20 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:26 p.m., West Market Street; juvenile issue, 9:34 p.m., West Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
State Police at Selinsgrove
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Lancaster man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 3:25 a.m. Aug. 28 along Route 15 south near Grangers Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jacob W. Holland was traveling south in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle left the roadway in a left curve, struck a guide rail and went into a ditch, police noted. Holland was not belted.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police reported.
State Police At Montoursville
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone threw eggs at the truck belonging to a 48-year-old Trout Run woman.
The alleged incident occurred between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 along Mill Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement
Minor patrol
BLOOMSBURG — Troopers conducted a minor patrol between 6 and 8:35 p.m. in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.
Two were cited. Charles Latawiec, 20, of Moscow, was cited for underage possession of alcohol, police reported. Zander Cali, 19, of Spring Bark Township, was cited for carrying a false identification card, police noted.
