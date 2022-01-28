It’s an incredible feeling sitting in the front-stretch grandstands at Daytona International Speedway at 6 o’clock on a Sunday morning, watching drivers fight for the lead of an automobile race which took the green flag 15 hours prior.
On two different occasions — 2008 and 2010 — I attended the 24-hour sports car race which is contested annually at Daytona International Speedway. Although I was not at the track for the entire 24-hour contest either time, my favorite time of the race is the early Sunday morning hours.
It amazes me that more than halfway through a 24-hour automobile race, drivers still fight an intense battle for the lead. The same scenario seems to unfold every year.
Although sometimes the race is a “runaway” for the overall win in the closing stages, I expect this weekend’s race to be hotly contested from start to finish.
Only seven cars entered — five Cadillacs and two Acuras — are among the top-class Daytona Prototypes, the driver lineups are stacks with superstars.
Wayne Taylor Racing will start from the pole, and has won this race four times in the last five years. This year, the team’s Acura will be co-driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi and Will Stevens.
In a 2017 thriller, Taylor bumped Albuquerque — who was driving for a rival team — out of the lead in the closing stages to claim the victory. Last year, the two teamed with Rossi and Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves to give Ricky’s father Wayne another win as a car owner in the fabled endurance race.
This year, Castoneves will team with fellow Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, along with road racers Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist in a Meyer Shank Racing Acura.
Of the five Cadillacs entered, Acuras biggest challenge for the win should come from the two Chip Ganassi Racing entries and the two Action Express Racing entries.
Ganassi-owned cars have won the 24-hour race at Daytona six times in the overall class, the most recent coming in 2015 when Chevrolet-backed NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray shared a Ford with Chevrolet-backed IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan.
Dixon most recently won the 24-hour race two years ago, when he was on Taylor’s team for the event. This year, he joins a star-studded Ganassi lineup, with fellow former IndyCar champions Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Palou, and former 24-hour race winner Renger van der Zande.
Ganassi’s second car will feature IndyCar race winner Marcus Ericsson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Earl Bamber, Formula e race winner Alex Lynn and ex-Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen.
Action Express Racing has won the 24 Hours of Daytona three times, most recently in 2018. This year, the team’s lead car will feature 2016 race winner — and defending series champion — Pipo Derani. He’ll be joined by Tristan Nunez and 24 Hours of Le Mans and IndyCar race winner Mike Conway.
The team’s second car features a strong driver lineup, with international road racing superstars Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller and Jose Maria Lopez, joined by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Kobayahsi and Rockenfeller are both past 24 Hours of Daytona winners.
Johnson has a realistic shot of joining his former NASCAR teammate Jeff Gordon as winning his final automobile race in the 24-hour event at Daytona. Gordon was on one of Taylor’s winning teams, in 2017. He hasn’t stepped behind the wheel of a race car since.
Johnson — whose last racing win came in the 2019 NASCAR Clash at Daytona — will be racing a handful of sports car races this year, along with the full IndyCar schedule. He has no chance of finding success in IndyCar, but I laud him for trying a different form of motorsports in the twilight of his career.
Four other classes will also be competing at Daytona this weekend, the LMP2 and LMP3 prototype divisions, as well as the GTD Pro and the GTD classes.
There are a slew of well-known drivers entered across the four other classes, including IndyCar drivers Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood, endurance racing stars Joao Barbosa, Colin Braun, Jordan Taylor, Felipe Nasr, Tommy Milner and Andy Lally, and NASCAR driver Austin Cindric.
