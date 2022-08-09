LEWISBURG — More than 75 acres of land at Supplee Mill and Furnace roads may soon be a haven for mountain bikers, runners and dog walkers.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) has agreed in principle to buy what was known as the Turtle Creek Park, for $950,000 from the Lewisburg Alliance Church.
Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair, said the Lewisburg Alliance Church approached the township several months ago.
“We had an appraisal done by an independent third party,” Knight said. “Based on the appraisal, we made them an offer. We had a couple of meetings to negotiate and finally settled on a price last week.”
The church had bought the property in 2018 with reported plans to build. Knight said the church board approved the proposed sale on Sunday.
“We plan to turn it into a public park like it was before the church purchased it,” Knight said. “We’ve already started conversations with the Linn Conservancy about putting it into a conservation easement.”
Knight said new trees would likely be planted as they hoped to restore the area to its original condition. About six miles of trails were in use in the heyday of the park, with about three miles accessible now.
“The local high school mountain biking club came out last week to try out the trails,” Knight added. “They had a good time.”
Knight said the basic price may be tweaked as there were some issues with the real estate transfer tax. He added that EBT would handle maintenance costs by its own staff, by contract or both. Private grants have also been applied for.
Knight added that Solicitor Pete Matson will be drafting an agreement, which will be before supervisors at a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building.
Supervisor Char Gray, long a proponent of township park space, called it a wonderful opportunity.
“I personally would love to see it as a park again with walkers, both people and dogs,” Gray said. “(Also) bike riders, trail bike riders, cross-country skiers, snow shoe (users) and birdwatchers.”
Gray recalled how local universities also brought classes for testing on Turtle Creek, a waterway which flows through much of the township.
“We’ll gauge the support at the public meeting,” Gray said. “I certainly would love to see it as a park again.”
The Alliance Church had purchased the property from the Hallowing Run Youth Organization, which had an agreement with a citizen’s group called the Turtle Creek Park Association. While the citizens’ group was active, it had rallied private support for the recreation area, agreed to maintain it and pay for insurance.
The area, reportedly an Eagle Scout project for a local Boy Scout, originally opened in 2008. It was under the stewardship of the late Stan Seiple, a Sunbury architect, in its early days.
A recent visit from a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) left Knight feeling optimistic that the state agency could come up with a significant grant.
“The township will still have to cover the up front costs, but (DCNR) will reimburse us retroactively,” Knight added. “I am very confident that we are going to get substantial funding from DCNR.”
If an application is done in the fall, EBT may know if it receives grant money by spring. Knight added that private grants have also been applied for.
Elsewhere, EBT agreed to send a letter of support to Union County for a $500,000 grant application for property rehabilitation.
Supervisors also agreed to purchase a speed radar sign, though a PennDOT permit needs to be applied for. Knight noted the $6,000 cost is for the sign and accessories.
