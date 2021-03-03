SUNBURY — Officials with the Northumberland County Jail is hoping to offer the COVID-19 vaccination to staff members and inmates.
Warden Bruce Kovach, who participated in Wednesday's county prison board meeting via phone, reported the facility is looking to secure COVID-19 vaccinations.
Currently, he said the jail is working with its contractor PrimeCare Medical to establish a schedule for vaccinating staff members and inmates once the vaccinations are secured.
Following the meeting, Kovach said the vaccinations will be paid for with funds available through a COVID-19 grant the jail received.
He noted that some staff members have been vaccinated through their own efforts.
During his report to the board, Kovach said two inmates recently tested positive for the virus, and are currently asymptomatic.
The two inmates are quarantined through March 16.
He also reported that the jail's current population is 204, including 172 men and 32 women. Thirty-six of the inmates are being lodged at the jail from other counties.
Through a one-week period ending this past Friday, Kovach said the jail's population increased by 27 inmates.
Due to the influx, he said other counties have been informed that Northumberland County is currently unable to lodge inmates for them.
Kovach said the jail is currently not taking out-of-county inmates in order to allow for adequate spacing to quarantine incoming inmates for 14 days, as has been protocol through the pandemic.
It was also noted during the meeting that the county has 35 participants on house arrest, with an additional eight waiting to enroll in the program.
Commissioners Kym Best and Joe Klebon were absent from the meeting, which lasted 14 minutes.
