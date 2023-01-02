Fill a Glass with Hope kickoff Friday

HARRISBURG — American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the PA Dairymen’s Association will launch the 2023 Fill a Glass with Hope fundraising campaign at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Dairymen’s Food Court stand at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.
Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, plus PA Dairy Princess royalty, Chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa. 15), PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and state business sponsors and government leaders will join the festivities.
