LEWISBURG — The fall play will go on at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School even if it cannot be performed before a large gathering.
“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” by Don Zolidis, was in rehearsal this week with staggered days of video recording in the week ahead. A link to the finished video of the comic stage play will be posted on the school Facebook page. Viewers will be directed to the Broadway Online ShowShare platform where the production will be aired at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22. There will be a $5 admission fee ($10 per family) plus a service charge by ShowShare.
Director Shona McLaughlin, a seventh-grade English language arts teacher, said the play was perfect for the 2020-21 school year.
“We had to make sure our actors were socially distant,” she said. “We only have three people on a stage at a time and they don’t interact physically.”
McLaughlin praised the script by Zolidis.
“It speaks to their experiences of coping with isolation during the quarantine.”
The 2020 fall play will be videoed and shown on an online platform for the first time. McLaughlin said it thus employed audio-visual talents of students as well as using a conventional stage crew.
“The key to doing the play this year was the great student leadership,” McLaughlin said. “Each of the areas (has) a student leader. I’m only one person but having those great student leaders made a big difference.”
Student leadership emerged in areas of costumes, props and many other duties.
Alexey Rosenberg, audio-visual director, said each actor would have a microphone so their voices can be fed to the video camera without interference from their face shields. He said he was working closely with Keyen Faust, videographer.
Erin DeSantis, stage manager, said her job was basically to serve as the “right hand” of the director and required a strong personality.
“It’s been going really well,” DeSantis said. “I have a really great team of kids this year. We all work really well together.”
DeSantis noted the differences in producing the fall play this year could provide other options in years ahead. She said it was more like producing a television show than other stage plays she has worked on.
Mae Haussmann, who appears as Host and Sarah, said the roles were easy to adapt to because production has been spread out from day to day. Her costume as Host was a jeans and a mismatched blazer to show that she was under a quarantine. Sarah would get to wear a Scottish skirt and old-time top.
Haussman said she could relate to the play’s theme of isolation from her experience. She said the time flew by when she was in quarantine alone.
“Now that I am able to see more people, it is a lot nicer,” Haussman said. “I started out doing e-school and I went back to (middle) school a few weeks ago.”
Gibson O’Mealy, who appears as Jeff and Co-host, said things were very different this year. The crew and the set itself are smaller.
“It is not just one big open platform like it was last year,” O’Mealy said. “It is mainly host on left, co-host on right and a main monologue person in the middle.”
Haussman described the show as almost a show within a show illustrating what peers or friends are doing during a quarantine. O’Mealy added that the job of the hosts was to make it believable though there was lots of comic exaggeration along the way.
Cast members and their roles also included Orissa Reed (Charlie and Andrea), Ryan VanLone (Lou and Uder), Rae Morgan (Ella), Mackenzie Purinton (Josie), Ella Carr (Jolene), Alanna Jacobs (Claudette and Alison), Nora Driver (Tash), Jon Hess (Marvin and Jamal) and Rowan Alamy (Reagan).
Additional cast members included Cal Naginey (Torrance), Lindsey Barker (Neima), Abbey Madden (Anna), Emma Bailey (Toni) and Grace Lloyd (Rachel).
Additional crew members included Kiran Stamm (assistant stage manager), Olivia Mahon (lighting director), Micheline Gwynn, Caroline Scheckter (lighting crew), Hope Kaszuba (costume director), Angela Doan (costume crew), Natalie Dewald (props director) and Lea Waltman (props crew).
