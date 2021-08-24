LEWISBURG – The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center (CSLPNCC) graduated 35 students on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The ceremony was held in a large space at The Miller Center in Lewisburg where masks were required, except for in the duration of giving a speech, to follow COVID-19 guidance.
The program was led by Dr. Timothy Campbell, Director of the CSLPNCC, and included a procession of the 109th Class of graduates; a welcoming address; faculty introductions by Jessica Probst, RN, Nursing Education Managing Coordinator; and remarks from the Class Speaker, Laura Turner, LPN of Montoursville.
Turner reflected on her dream of becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse and never imagined that COVID-19 would be one of the challenges her class would have to overcome. She recalled coming to the realization that being an LPN was, in fact, her dream. In high school, she job shadowed in a local emergency room and completed a senior project that involved volunteering in a Labor and Delivery department.
In the emotional speech, she thanked faculty for pushing all students to be their very best, her parents for their unwavering encouragement to keep going, her fiancé for his support, and addressed her children and encouraged them to never stop chasing their dreams.
Graduates were pinned, received their diplomas and a rose, and together recited the Practical Nursing Pledge. The following awards were presented:
Academic Excellence Award: Janice Birster
Academic Achievement Award: Phoebe Faden
Sally Crouse Singer Maternal/Child Nursing Award: Autumn Dietrich
Medical/Surgical Clinical Skills Excellence Award: Mackenzie Skopatz
Clinical Excellence Awards: Janice Birster, Henry Maurer, Sarah, Stuczynski, Allison Dieckmann, Heidi Swisher, Tabatha Lytle and Whitney Mull
