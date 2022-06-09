MILTON — Equipped with new mobile ticket scanners, members of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) talked excitedly at a Tuesday evening meeting about final details for the 2022 Milton Beer Fest, to be held Saturday, June 11.
With an attendance of around 1,500 expected at the festival, those ticket scanners will come in very handy noted Amanda Bradley, TIME board president.
“Just seeing the first groups of people coming, that moment where you scan the first ticket and you think, ‘Okay, it’s on,’” said Bradley, describing her own excitement and anticipation after months of planning the event.
Started in 2017 as part of Milton’s bicentennial celebration, the Milton Beer Fest is TIME’s main fundraising event and, now in its fifth iteration, has grown into one of the area’s most popular events of the summer, selling out each year.
Sponsored by the River Rat Brew Trail, a collection of breweries located throughout the Susquehanna River Valley, the event will host more than 50 vendors including local breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, food trucks and craft vendors.
Vanessa Venios-Antanitis, TIME board vice president and chair of the event, said she expects at least 60 different beers to be available for attendees to enjoy, alongside live entertainment throughout the afternoon.
New this year is a VIP ticket which allows entrance an hour early and comes with a River Rat Brew Trail passport to be used at participating breweries throughout the area, although those tickets are nearly sold out.
“It is the event to be at of the season. It’s the most fun, it’s always a great time and it’s a great way to kick off summer 2022,” Bradley said. “Last year we were the first beer fest in the state of Pennsylvania to go off without a hitch.”
George Venios, TIME executive director, said the event raises around $30,000 each year for TIME. These funds help to support a number of TIME’s downtown revitalization initiatives including facade grants, property maintenance and renovations, historic preservation efforts and tourism promotion.
“Everybody from the volunteers, to the vendors, to the attendees, we’re all collectively there to raise money for Milton, raise awareness and have fun. That’s really the core and mission of the event,” said Venios-Antanitis.
Asked what she was most excited about, Venios-Antanitis said she’s looking forward to the vendors being able to get together and share business ideas and talk brew secrets.
“Rarely do they ever get to actually be in the same room at the same time, so the way that we designed this festival is that we put those River Rat Brew Trail breweries right next to each other and it’s like their yearly reunion,” she said.
In addition to outside vendors, local businesses and nonprofits also participate in the event. Bradley said not only can attendees enjoying the beer make new friends, but business and organizations can also make beneficial connections with each other.
“We’ve acquired many volunteers to keep this event going and making it possible, and it has grown every year. We’ve grown in attendance, we’ve grown in fundraising, we’ve grown in vendors, and it’s consistently a great time,” said Venios-Antanitis.
The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m., and will be held in the parking lots along Elm Street adjacent to the Milton Moose Family Center at 139 S. Front St. It will be held rain or shine. Tickets can be found at www.miltonpabeerfest.com. The event is 21+ and ID is required to attend.
