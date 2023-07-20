Golf tournament to benefit Camp Victory

ALLENWOOD — The North Central District of the American Physical Therapy Association- Pennsylvania annually holds a golf tournament at the White Deer Golf Complex. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.
The proceeds are used to promote access to and knowledge about physical therapy in the region, and throughout the state. Because of the success and support from local sponsors, donors, and players, a donation from the tournament is also made to Camp Victory, a camp in Millville for children with special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.