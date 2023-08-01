Foundation announces $1M Jeff Erdly Fund

Kara Seesholtz and Jeff Erdly

 PROVIDED BY COMMUNITY GIVING FOUNDATION

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation the establishment of The Jeff Erdly Fund, on the strength of a $1 million contribution from Jeffrey Erdly, a businessman who raised two children as a single father living in the Warrior Run School District.

Erdly was born in Selinsgrove as one of five children. While working, he completed both a local high school vocational technical program and community college. He built a successful career and company, Masonry Preservation Services Inc. (MPS) in the Berwick/Bloomsburg area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.