Foundation announces $1M Jeff Erdly Fund

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation the establishment of The Jeff Erdly Fund, on the strength of a $1 million contribution from Jeffrey Erdly, a businessman who raised two children as a single father living in the Warrior Run School District.
Erdly was born in Selinsgrove as one of five children. While working, he completed both a local high school vocational technical program and community college. He built a successful career and company, Masonry Preservation Services Inc. (MPS) in the Berwick/Bloomsburg area.
“The work ethic [in this area] is impressive. It is a great place to live, so we need more opportunities for people to stay,” Erdly explained as he reflected on his community connections.
The Community Giving Foundation footprint covers six counties across the Central Susquehanna region, including many of the communities that have impacted Erdly over his life. This overlap prompted Erdly to partner with the foundation to meet his charitable goals.
The Jeffrey Erdly Fund was established to provide grants for charitable purposes to organizations in the Foundation’s regional service area. Erdly is passionate about supporting organizations and programs that encourage local youth to remain in the area, suicide prevention, and support of LGBTQ community members.
“Through the foundation, Mr. Erdly found a way to extend his personal commitment to the people in his community, and to act on his charitable interests in a very meaningful way during his lifetime. We are honored and inspired to partner with him through his new fund,” said Kara Seesholtz, foundation President and CEO.
The Community Giving Foundation manages more than 340 charitable funds and makes grant investments to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. Visit csgiving.org or call 570-752-3930 for more information.
