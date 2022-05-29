LEWISBURG — An Army War College professor — and the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race — has traveled to France to study the lore of a decorated U.S. World War I veteran.
Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) was the keynote speaker during a Memorial Day weekend concert held at Lewisburg's Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in November's election.
Mastriano's remarks on Saturday centered around Sgt. Alvin York. As history has it, York led an attack in October 1918 on a machine gun placement, reportedly killing more than two-dozen German troops and capturing 132 prisoners.
"I spent many months in the Aragonne Forest researching and seeing where this feat happened," Mastriano said. " (I saw) where he killed 25 Germans, captured about 132 and changed the course of history."
Mastriano noted York could not handle the pressures of running a family farm after the death of his father in 1911 and was lost to alcoholism for a time. However, at a revival service four years later, York experienced a Christian conversion.
York struggled, not only to maintain sobriety, but also to reconcile his faith with Army service. Clips from a 1941 film with Gary Cooper were illustrated York's conflict and were projected into screens.
Mastriano described how the counter-attack led by York led to the surrender of more than 100 German troops.
"You'd be surprised how these heroes emerge," Mastriano said. "Somebody who has been told they wouldn't amount to anything, someone who struggled with serving in the Army. We see what happens when people develop moral and personal courage in their hearts."
Mastriano served in Iraq and three deployments in Afghanistan.
Stories of other Medal of Honor winners were also told, including Mike Thornton of the Vietnam era. Thornton carried two men to safety under intense fire.
Others recipients included the son of "Easy Eddie," an attorney for Al Capone. Though a defender of the notorious gangster, the attorney wished the best for Butch O'Hare his child who grew to be a World War II hero. An international airport in the Chicago area bears O'Hare's name
Presentations included the hymn, "How Great Thou Art," sung by Lynn Kerstetter. "I Will Stand" was led by guest soloist and Master Sgt. James Durham (retired) and "Just a Dream," sung by Sarah Heitzman with an interpretive dance by Christy Lahr.
Stan Hudson and Chris Lahr served as narrators for the event which was emceed by Brock Solomon. Pastor Rob Rutherford offered welcome and opening prayers.
The program concluded with a salute to all members of the armed services with the theme songs from each branch.
