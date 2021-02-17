UNIVERSITY PARK — The Starting and Improving Farms Conference will be held virtually March 6-10 for potential farmers, as well as small and part-time producers.
For new and beginning farmers, participants will learn what is required to begin a farm business, discover what products Penn State Extension has that will assist with these decisions, and connect with educators and staff that are available to help.
For existing and diversifying farmers, participants will learn in-depth information to guide the diversification or expansion decision, discover avenues to expand research into a potential venture, and connect with educators and staff that are available to help.
Registration is required to receive the links to access the conference webinars. Webinar recordings will be distributed to all registrants for convenient, on-demand viewing.
Topics will include, but are not limited to, marketing, financial management, land access, agritourism, agricultural alternatives, livestock production, crop production, soil science, poultry production, pest management, food safety, and organic production.
To learn more or register and pay fees, visit https://extension.psu.edu/starting-and-improving-farms-conference.
Registration closes at 11 a.m. March 6.
