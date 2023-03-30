Award helps biology student discover passion for immunology

Carter Branigan

WILLIAMSPORT — As a first-year student, Carter Branigan — a member of the Lycoming College Class of 2024 — started at the college knowing he belonged somewhere in the sciences, but narrowing down the field proved a bit trickier.

A moment of clarity arrived when he was introduced to immunology in Biology 347. Armed with a Skeath Scholars award, Branigan set out to find an enhanced academic experience that could help him fully commit to the field.

