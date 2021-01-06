WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) Wednesday denounced violent actions actions by protestors who entered the Capitol building on the day Congress convened to certify the 2020 presidential election.
"The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American," Keller wrote on Twitter. "This is not how our republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders."
A Twitter message posted three hours prior reiterated Keller's view that the US Constitution grants state legislatures the power to determine how presidential electors are appointed. It was unclear whether Keller had yet addressed the joint session before the certification vote.
(0) comments
