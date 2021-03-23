State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 9:48 a.m. March 20 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Benajmain I. Ewing, 18, of Middleburg, was traveling east in a 2005 Ford Escape when it struck the rear of a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Laverne J. Stoltzfus, 35, of Middleburg. Both drivers and three passengers in the truck were belted and no injuries were noted.
Ewing will be cited with careless driving.
State Police At Stonington Trespass/criminal mischief
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — Two men and a teen were cited after they allegedly trespassed onto private property with ATVs, which caused damage to multiple vehicles.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 3:01 p.m. March 20 along Upper and Anthracite roads, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Charges of trespassing and criminal mischief were filed against a 19-year-old Royersford man, a 20-year-old Skippack man and a 16-year-old Eagleville boy.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A South Williamsport woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. March 10 along Market and East Canal streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Edge was stopped for alleged violations and Autumn Greenaway, 24, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:03 a.m. March 11 along Washington Boulevard at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jennifer C. Roach, 25, of Williamsport, was traveling south in a 2018 Subaru Outback when it went through a stop sign and struck the driver’s door of a westbound 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Ashley M. Lullo, 37, of Williamsport. Roach was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected serious injury. Lullo and a 16-year-old Montoursville boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were belted and both were transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries, police noted.
The crash remains under investigation, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:38 a.m. March 19 along River Avenue, south of Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Christina M. Lynn, 37, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it went through a steady red light and struck the left side of a 2019 Nissan Frontier driven by Stephen D. Macphail, 61, of Montgomery, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted.
Lynn will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Hit and run
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman will be cited following an alleged hit-and-run crash at 11:45 a.m. March 19 along Clarkstown Road and New Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Carol M. Walker, 64, of Muncy, was traveling east when it went off the roadway, struck a “Do Not Enter” sign, then continued for approximately a half mile before being contacted by Muncy Township Police.
Walker will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after police responded to a report of a protection-from-abuse order violation.
The alleged violation occurred at 6:30 a.m. March 20 at Motel 6, Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township. The unnamed man allegedly violated the order, and committed an assault, based on police allegations. The victim was a 40-year-old Williamsport woman.
Harassment
McNETT TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Gilette woman and a 53-year-old Roaring Branch woman were cited after troopers responded to an alleged incident of harassment.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:21 a.m. March 19 along Bridge Street, McNett Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Muncy woman reported a stolen license plate and damaged taillight to a trailer.
The alleged incident occurred between 5 and 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Fraily’s Auction, Kepner Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Damage was reported to a 1978 Wilderness travel trailer.
Found property
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a partially loaded 40-caliber Ruger magazine was found at 3:34 p.m. March 20 at 96 Youngs Road on the bridge above Pine Run, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
The magazine was valued at $40. Also found: Speer hollowpoint cartridge valued at $1 and Federal hollowpoint cartridges valued at $5. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Disturbance, 12:16 a.m., St. Catherine Street; foot patrol, 12:19 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic arrest, 12:50 a.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; false/check identification, 12:56 a.m., Market Street; false/check identification, 1:08 a.m., Market Street; information, 11:31 a.m., police headquarters; complaint, 12:03 p.m., Wedgewood Drive; harassment, 1:06 p.m., Hardwood Drive; assist fire/EMS, 2:03 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 4:12 p.m., North Eigth Street and Rails to Trails; assist fire/EMS, 4:16 p.m., Routes 15 at 45, Hartley Township; hit and run, 7:15 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; disturbance, 7:56 p.m., St. Louis Street; domestic, 8:15 p.m., St. Mary Street.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 1:32 a.m., Campus Drive; traffic warning, 1:42 a.m, North Seventh and St. Mary streets; be on the lookout, 1:34 p.m., State Police at Milton; civil dispute, 2:50 p.m., Matlack Avenue; disturbance, 3:08 p.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; ordinance violation, 4:38 p.m., South Seventh Street; ordinance violation, 4:39 p.m., South Seventh Street; burglar alarm, 7:04 p.m., Reitz Boulevard; false/check identification, 10:23 p.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 10:39 p.m., South Eighth Street; fight in progress, 11:55 p.m., Ludwig Alley and St. Louis Street.
• Friday: Complaint, 9:31 a.m., North Second Street; theft, 12:50 p.m., North 10th Street; theft, 1:07 p.m., North 10th Street; reckless operation, 1:19 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; phone call request, 3:10 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; fraudulent ID, 6:35 p.m., Fairground Road; traffic arrest, 9:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Curtain Avenue; traffic warning, 9:05 p.m., Route 15 at Evangelical Community Hospital; traffic warning, 9:09 p.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; motorist assist, 9:11 p.m., Route 15 and Hospital Drive; complaint, 11:11 p.m., Market Street.
