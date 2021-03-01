Evangelical Community
Hospital
LEWISBURG — Saquib Siddiqi, MS, DO, general cardiologist, has been named medical director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at Evangelical Community Hospital, in addition to his cardiologist role at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
As medical director, Siddiqi is responsible for the safe and effective delivery of high-quality cardiac rehabilitation services to eligible patients. He serves to direct the progress of patients in the program in consultation with the cardiac rehabilitation staff.
The medical director is also responsible for overseeing program development to include regular review of policies and procedures, completion of annual competency reviews, and direct oversight and response to clinical issues.
Siddiqi has been an employed physician of Evangelical since August, working as a general cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
Siddiqi received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Master of Science degrees from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. He is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Siddiqi has completed the Examination of Special Competence in Adult Echocardiography through the National Board of Echocardiography.
Siddiqi also currently serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Clinical Sciences at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
Evangelical Community
Hospital
LEWISBURG — Ayn Kerber, MD, has been named medical director of Hospice at Evangelical Community Hospital, in addition to her role as a physician with Family Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg.
As medical director, Kerber oversees the care provided by the Hospice of Evangelical team. She certifies eligibility for those entering the Hospice program, serves as a primary care doctor if patients do not have one, and assists Hospice nurses in symptom management.
Kerber has been an employed physician of Evangelical since 2011. Prior to being named medical director, she served as the medical designee of Hospice since July.
Kerber received her medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Family Medicine at The Williamsport Hospital and Medical Center. She is board certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. She holds memberships in the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians.
UPMC Pediatric
Rehabilitation
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC now offers pediatric scoliosis therapy at UPMC Pediatric Rehabilitation, 625 Edwin St., Williamsport.
UPMC’s physical therapists have completed specialty training in the Barcelona Scoliosis Physical Therapy School’s Concept by Rigo Technique, which involves creating a specific exercise routine for each child based on the curve of their spine. This therapy can be used to help stop spinal curve progression, correct spinal curve, improve posture, reduce back pain, and reduce or eliminate the need for surgery.
“Following a full examination, we evaluate the child’s condition and work through therapy sessions in the clinic with the child and family members,” said Jessica Zelecki, physical therapist, UPMC. “The clinic sessions are intensive at first and then taper off in intensity so the child can work toward completing their exercises in their home without the need for a clinic visit.”
To schedule an appointment, call 570-326-0565. For more information about UPMC’s rehabilitation services in Northcentral Pa., visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Rehab.
