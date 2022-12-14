Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Zakary J. Walls, 28, New Columbia, sentenced to one to 24 months in prison for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication, sentenced to: 30 months for intentional possession of a controlled substance; one to 24 months for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication facility; 30 months for use/possession of drug paraphernalia; two to 10 years for simple assault, resisting arrest; and three to 24 months for unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Three people sustained possible injuries in a crash which occurred at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 7 along Salem Road, just past Fair Oak Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford 500 driven by Courtney Zechman, 27, of Selinsgrove, failed to negotiate a curve, went through a grassy area and struck a ditch. Zechman and passengers Corey Leiby, 28, of Selinsgrove, and a 6-year-old Selinsgrove girl sustained possible injuries.
Zechman was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tommie Schooley, 27, of Northumberland, was charged after troopers said she engaged in a physical altercation with a 27-year-old Northumberland man.
The incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 8 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:37 p.m. Dec. 11 along Route 220, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Gabrielle Singleton, 32, of Milton, began to slide due to road conditions, and struck a guide rail.
Singleton and passenger Mary Adams, 64, of Milton, were not injured. Singleton was cited for driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers reported.
One-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Alvie Wertz, 19, of Montgomery, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:47 a.m. Dec. 12 along Pine Run Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford Focus driven by Wertz left the roadway on a curve and struck a utility pole. Wertz was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Williamsport woman was transported to UPMC Muncy for treatment of a suspected minor injury sustained in a crash at 11:48 p.m. Nov. 15 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Wilhelmine Schuler hit a patch of snow, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and down an embankment.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Lane Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, stole antique Christmas blow molds valued at $450 from Barbara Liberti, 68, of Linden.
The incident occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. Nov. 30 at 77 Jamison St., Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
