Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings

• Zakary J. Walls, 28, New Columbia, sentenced to one to 24 months in prison for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication, sentenced to: 30 months for intentional possession of a controlled substance; one to 24 months for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication facility; 30 months for use/possession of drug paraphernalia; two to 10 years for simple assault, resisting arrest; and three to 24 months for unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury.

