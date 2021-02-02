SELINSGROVE — Four Susquehanna University students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, giving them the opportunity to conduct an international study in 2021.
Susquehanna’s recipients are:
• Emma Beiter, Class of 2022, a psychology major from Danville, hopes to use her award to pursue an online international internship this summer in a Spanish speaking country.
• Ashley Herring, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Freeland, hopes to study in Spain.
• Michael Levine, Class of 2022, a finance major from Manahawkin, N.J., hopes to study in the United Kingdom.
• John Pelaez, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Hazleton, hopes to study in Strasbourg, France, during the fall semester.
Three students were selected as alternates:
• Crystal Carsello, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Sunbury.
• Kara Majury, Class of 2022, an English major from Oak Ridge, N.J.
• Natalie Santos, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences major from Freeland.
Study abroad locations and timeframes are still uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gilman Program was paused through December because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Jan. 1, the program will support travel under its long-standing policy of allowing students to study or intern in locations with Level 1 or Level 2 Travel Advisories only.
About 25% of semester program applicants receive an award. More than 30 Susquehanna students have been awarded the scholarship since 2015.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
