WATSONTOWN — A 30-foot section of wall around the Watsontown Cemetery which collapsed Saturday could cost between $38,000 and $90,000 to repair or replace.
“We got a little sticker shock... on the price,” Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said.
He said the borough on Monday received a $38,000 estimate to have the stone wall repaired.
“Our (Department of Public Works) guys would have to go through the stones (which collapsed), pull them out (of the rubble), separate them,” Jarrett said.
He said the borough also received a $90,000 estimate to have the old stone wall replaced with a retaining wall.
The borough has contacted its insurance provider to see if insurance will cover any of the costs.
During Monday’s council work session, Jarrett said the possibility of eliminating the wall, and replacing it with landscaping, was discussed.
“Until the insurance company comes (to assess the situation), we don’t know what we’re going to do,” Jarrett noted.
During Monday’s meeting, Jarrett said he also provided council with an update on federal COVID-19 stimulus funding which the borough will likely be receiving.
“Each municipality in America, apparently, is getting money,” Jarrett said. “The problem is, we don’t have the (usage) guidelines to go with it.”
The borough has not yet received a confirmation on how much it will be receiving.
“We are supposed to get a check within 60 days of passage of the bill,” Jarrett said.
Additional funds, according to Jarrett, are to be received in 2022, with the borough having until 2024 to spend the money.
Beginning with the Monday, May 10, council meeting, Jarrett said all council work sessions and meetings will be held in the Watsontown Memorial Park. Recent meetings had been held via conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jarrett said the meeting scheduled for Monday, June 14, has been canceled as that is the week the Warrior Run Area Fire Department will be holding its carnival in the park. A combined work session and council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.