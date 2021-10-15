I will readily admit I laughed out loud when the complaining started as soon as the 2022 IndyCar schedule was announced.
At the time of the announcement, one national article stated drivers and teams were complaining the series’ 2022 race at the Texas Motor Speedway has been scheduled for March 20, one day after IMSA’s 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.
Given that many IndyCar drivers and teams also compete at Sebring, many reportedly expressed logistical concerns about whether they would be able to take part in the 12-hour race in 2022.
I immediately harkened back to an interview I did with Mario Andretti in 2020.
When I spoke with Andretti, he reflected on winning the Daytona 500 in February 1967, and just one month later winning the 12 Hours of Sebring.
The next six paragraphs are an excerpt from my interview with Andretti, which appeared in The Standard-Journal’s 2020 “Total NASCAR” publication:
“After Daytona... we won, with Bruce McLaren, the 12 Hours of Sebring,” Andretti said.
The duo drove a Ford to victory in the classic Florida endurance race. Just one day later, Andretti was back behind the wheel of a stock car.
“Sebring was on Saturday, the Atlanta 500 was on Sunday,” Andretti recalled. “AJ Foyt and I were in both.”
He challenged for the victory late in the Atlanta NASCAR race as well.
“I was competitive at Atlanta,” Andretti recalled. “I was running third with five laps to go. A right-front tire blew.”
While he was most passionate about racing open wheel cars, Andretti believes that weekend exemplified his diversity as a driver.
If an IndyCar and Formula 1 champion like Andretti could go from racing in the 12 Hours of Sebring one day, and nearly winning a NASCAR race in Georgia the next day, why are today’s IndyCar drivers and teams complaining?
Today’s drivers need to be more like those of Foyt and Andretti’s era. Drivers of that magnitude are considered such legends because they won big races in everything from IndyCar to NASCAR to dirt-track races to international competitions.
The most recent driver to successfully diversify and find success in multiple forms of racing was Juan Montoya, who won two Indy 500s, Formula 1 races and two NASCAR Cup series races.
I’ve written often about Jimmie Johnson’s efforts to jump from stock cars to IndyCars. He’s also trying his hand at sports car endurance races this year.
Unfortunately for Johnson, I believe he made the move too late in his career. His chances of finding IndyCar success are nil, though I could see him winning a major sports car endurance race.
Kyle Larson, who has won multiple dirt track races across the country while fighting for the NASCAR championship this season, is the closest among active racers to the diverse driver of a bygone era.
I would love to see more drivers diversify, and truly find success in various forms of motorsports. Racing needs to have active legends today, like Foyt and Andretti were in their era.
However, a driver must have the desire to compete in various forms of racing. I’ll end with another excerpt from my interview with Andretti, where he spoke about drivers needing to have the desire to compete in various forms of motorsports.
“I was always curious, I wanted to race anything I could, especially if I could at the top level,” Andretti said. “You need the tools, you need the equipment to bring home the result. If you really love it, you have the passion, you have the desire, you are going to adapt.”
He believes there are “many drivers” capable of switching between racing series, and winning, today.
“When you have a talent for a specific series, it’s all about the personal objective,” Andretti said. “It’s what really satisfies you… Many drivers would be capable. They are satisfied in their own specialty.”
He pointed to a NASCAR legend as one driver he believes could’ve succeeded in IndyCar competition, but never had the desire to try.
“Richard Petty never drove an open wheel car,” Andretti said. “I think if he really wanted to, he could (have).”
He also pointed to (a seven-time) Formula 1 champion as another driver who likely has no desire to switch racing series.
“Looking today, Lewis Hamilton only drove his success being in Formula 1,” Andretti said. “Could he drive an IndyCar and be successful? Hell yes. Does he care about it?”
